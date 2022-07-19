TN girl suicide: Heavy police deployment at Marina beach over protest rumour

Chennai, July 19 The Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday deployed 200 policemen at the Marina beach expecting a protest over the death of the Class 12 girl student in Kallakurichi.

The policemen were deployed following rumours on social media that there would be a protest at the Marina beach on the issue of the suicide of a Class 12 student of a private residential school in Kallakurichi.

It may be noted that social media was used heavily to garner support on the issue, which led to vandalising of the private residential school and burning of several school buses and police vehicles.

The Madras High court had on Monday said that the violence at the school premises was well planned and executed. Police officers, who are probing the case, have also confirmed that the protesters assembled after chatting in a newly formed WhatsApp group.

Police have also said that social media played a vital role as many people had raised their doubts and foul play in the girl's death through various social media platforms.

The investigators said that these messages had triggered the attack on the private residential school and torching of the school buses and vans and also burning of several police vehicles.

With the rumours spreading in social media again about a protest likely to happen near the Marina beach, the police have taken precautionary steps this time.

Two teachers were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of the Class 12 girl at the Kallakurichi school, police said. The teachers face allegations of torture from the deceased girl's family.

