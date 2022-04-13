TN govt takes steps to control cotton yarn prices

Chennai, April 13 Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Thangam Thenarasu said the state government has taken steps to control the cotton yarn prices. He said this while speaking in the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the exporters of Tiruppur have been demanding government intervention to reduce cotton yarn prices which were creating major problems for the export industry.

Minister Thangam Thenarasu said that the state government has taken up the issue with the Central government.

He said that the price rise of cotton yarn was due to geopolitical changes and other factors and said that the state was aware of the important issues highlighted by the MLAs and that the government was taking steps to bring this under control.

He said that he had met Union ministers along with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Delhi and highlighted the issue with the Union ministers.

The minister's reply was following several legislators moving a special calling attention motion highlighting the plight of the textile industry due to the increase in cotton yarn prices.

Minister for handlooms and textiles, R. Gandhi said that he had a virtual interaction with the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the minister had listened sympathetically to his presentation.

The legislators also called upon the state government to intervene in controlling the cotton yarn prices and requested the government to fix a monthly rate for the cotton yarn instead of the present price fluctuations several times a day.

