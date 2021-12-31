TN govt to resolve water stagnation issue in Chennai soon

Chennai, Dec 31 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Friday said that the government is confident of resolving the water stagnation issue in Chennai before the next rainy season.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the water-logged areas of Chennai, he said: "Those who were in power for the last 10 years have destroyed everything and I don't want to speak on that now. We have been engaging ourselves in setting right the stagnation of water and we have the confidence that it can be achieved ahead of the next rainy season. The work is taking place in this regard."

The chief minister said that on Thursday, alone various parts of the city received more than 20 cm of rain, and the authorities were "working hard" to look into the issue of water stagnation.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government would speak to the Central government for installing modern weather prediction equipment to get a more accurate reading of the weather.

On Friday, Stalin visited Seethammal colony, Thiruvamala Pillai Road, Dr. Giriappa Road, and other areas of the city on Friday, while on Thursday night, immediately after the rains, he took a stock of the ongoing relief work at Poonamalle road, Periamedu Sydenhams Road, and Prakasam Road junction at Parry's corner.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues K.N. Nehru, Senthil Balaji, and P.K. Sekhar Babu along with senior officials including Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Chairman, Gagan Singh Bedi, city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal during his visit to the rain-affected areas.

