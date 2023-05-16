TN hooch case: "Stalin should resign as CM," says AIADMK's Palaniswami

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 : Lashing out at MK Stalin over deaths from consumed spurious liquor, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that the chief minister should resign from his post.

"There has been no stringent action against those selling spurious liquor. DMK members themselves are selling spurious liquor. CM MK Stalin must take responsibility for recent spurious liquor-related deaths and should resign," Palaniswami said addressing a press conference here.

Several persons who have consumed the spurious liquor are battling for their lives in hospital , he said adding that such incidents are sad and painful.

"Stalin is a puppet CM who doesn't care about the welfare of the people of the state," the AIADMK leader said.

He pointed out that 13 people had died and over 50 people were affected after drinking spurious liquor in Marakkanam village and in Chengalpattu there were five deaths. "Such incidents are so sad and painful DMK M K Stalin government in two years not introduced any people's welfare schemes, he said.

Palaniswami alleged, "During the AIADMK government everything was controlled. We took strict action against spurious liquor smuggling."

"Now after this incident they (DMK government has acted). This shows the police knows the details of the spurious liquor sellers but only took action after the unfortunate incident. They have registered 2000 cases," he alleged adding that the chief minister should take responsibility and resign.

Police said the total number of people who died after a group of people on Saturday evening consumed illicit liquor in the Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet of Marakkanam in the district had gone up to 13.

The deceased have been identified as Shankar, Suresh, Dharanivel, Rajamoorthy, Vijayan, Mannakatti, Malarvizli, Abhiragam, Kesava Velu, Shankar, Vijayan, Raja Velu and Sarath Kumar.

With this, the number of people who died after consuming hooch in two separate incidents in the State has increased to 18, police said.

The second incident was reported on Sunday from Maduranthagam in Chengalpattu district where five people died allegedly due to illicit liquor consumption.

According to the police, the two separate incidents of spurious liquor deaths were reported in the north zone of Tamil Nadu but there was no evidence found of a link between the two incidents.

In this connection, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor seized from his possession has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol in it, police said.

On Sunday chief minister Stalin announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those hospitalised.

He also directed the authorities concerned to give special treatment to those who are hospitalised in this incident. He also said that the government is taking strict measures to curb illicit liquor and narcotics.

