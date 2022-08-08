TN Minister draws flak after video shows ambulance made to wait for his convoy

Chennai, Aug 8 Tamil Nadu School Education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has drawn criticism after an ICU ambulance was made to wait near a bridge at Kumbakonam for his convoy to pass after a video of the incident went viral.

The minister was, on Saturday, was travelling in a convoy of 15 vehicles and a policewoman stopped the ambulance till it passed. As per the video that went viral, even after the siren of the ambulance was blowing, police did not allow it to moved until all the vehicles in the minister's convoy passed through.

BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy has called on the Minister to tender his resignation and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to tender an unconditional apology to the people of Tamil Nadu and the country. He also sought stringent action must be taken against the erring officers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor