TN Police to probe conspiracy angle in ex-MP's murder case

Chennai, Jan 16 The Tamil Nadu Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the conspiracy angle in the murder of former MP and state Minority Commission Vice Chairman, Dr. D. Masthan who was strangled to death by his close relatives.

After the arrest of D. Ghouse Adam Basha, the younger brother of the deceased Dr. Masthan, the police are conducting a detailed probe on whether more people in the family were involved in the murder.

Dr. Masthan was murdered on December 22, 2022, but initially the murder was passed on as death due to heart attack. His driver Imran Basha, who was in fact his younger brother Adam Basha along with his friends, had taken D. Masthan to a local hospital and said that he had suffered a heart attack. The murder would have passed off as a natural death but for the deceased former MP's son raising suspicion that his father had injuries in the nose and registered a formal complaint.

Police on investigation found that Imran Basha along with four of his accomplices had strangulated D. Masthan to death. Police said that Imran Basha used to borrow money from Masthan and failed to return. Mashtan's sons wedding was fixed and he asked Imran Basha to return the money but Basha along with his accomplices killed the former MP.

Investigators found that Imran Basha was in regular touch with Ghouse Ahmad Basha and on questioning it was revealed that he was also a part of the conspiracy to do away with his brother. Police on verification of the call records found that the killer, Imran Basha was in constant touch with Adam Basha, his father and younger brother of D. Masthan.

Investigators told that when Imran Basha was questioned further he revealed that Adam Basha, his father, was behind the killing. The police team also found that there was a property dispute between the deceased D. Masthan and his younger brother, Adam Ghouse Basha.

The special team of the police that is probing the case is looking into other conspiracy angles after the arrest of Adam Basha. The team probing the incident is also working out whether there was any other conspiracy in the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor