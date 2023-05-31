TN reiterates opposition to Karnataka's proposed dam on Cauvery

Chennai, May 31 Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and senior DMK leader S. Durai Murugan on Wednesday reiterated the opposition of his state to the construction of a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river by Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had reportedly said that the state was keen on building a dam across the Cauvery and the state government has allocated an amount of Rs 1,000 crore for the project.

Durai Murugan, in a statement, said that his state would oppose the proposal at all levels as the proposal for a dam at Mekedatu in the uncontrolled intermediate catchment would affect Tamil Nadu and was not welcomed.

He expressed surprise at Shivakumar trying to ruffle the feathers of Tamil Nadu and added that officials would not have given complete information on the proposal to the new minister.

Duraimurugan said that he is expecting to meet the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister soon and that the issue of the Mekedatu dam could be discussed in detail during this meeting.

Present Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, and Shivakumar had conducted a 'Padyatra' across Karnataka for constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river when they were in opposition.



