TN spurious liquor tragedy: Palaniswami to visit victims' families

Chennai, May 16 AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will visit the families of the victims of the spurious liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu, which has so far claimed 18 lives in the districts of Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

Palaniswami has already come out strongly against the state government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Stalin owing responsibility for the tragedy.

The former Chief Minister, who is also the Tamil Nadu opposition leader, is trying to gain maximum political mileage against the ruling DMK on the spurious liquor deaths.

He also said that there is a major law and order failure in Tamil Nadu after the DMK government assumed office.

Palaniswami further asserted that the state government had failed to contain the sale of spurious liquor even after he had told the Assembly about the availability of hooch across Tamil Nadu.

As per preliminary investigation, it was found that the tragedy at Marakkanam in the Villupuram occurred when some people consumed locally brewed liquor.

However in Chengalpattu district, the liquor that caused the deaths was diluted industrial alcohol with methanol content in it.

