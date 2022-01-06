TN to decide on appointment of VCs

Chennai, Jan 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the state government will move a resolution to appoint the Vice Chancellors of universities in the assembly in the budget session.

Responding to a point made by PMK leader G.K. Mani on unfilled Vice Chancellor vacancies in the state, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said that in many states the power to appoint the Vice Chancellors rests with the state government.

Adding to that, Stalin said in the ensuing budget session, a resolution to this effect will be passed.

Currently, the state Governor appoints the Vice Chancellors for the universities in Tamil Nadu.

