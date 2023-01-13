TN to hold Global Investors Meet in 2024: Stalin

Chennai, Jan 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday said the government will hold the Global Investors Meet next January.

Making the announcement in the Assembly, he said the meet will be held on January 10 and 11, 2024, and have participation from over 100 countries.

Stalin said his government is working towards the target of making Tamil Nadu a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and towards that several investors meets were held in places like Dubai and others.

