TN to host Global Investors Meet in end 2023: Stalin

Chennai, April 6 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that a Global Investors Meet would be held at the end of 2023, while noting that the "pro -industrial policies of the government had boosted the confidence of industrialists".

In a statement, he said that between April and December 2021, the foreign direct investment in Tamil Nadu has increased by 41.5 per cent, and through the GIM, more investments will be attracted providing employment to more youth.

Stalin said that Guidance, the agency facilitating investment in the state, had won the Best Investment Promotion Agency award in the Asia Oceania region.

He said that his recent visit to the Dubai Expo had led to signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 14 projects worth Rs 6,100 crore and capable of generating 15,100 jobs.

Stalin said that efforts are on to meet investors in the World Economic Forum meeting in Geneva in May at an investor meet in Germany's Hanover, the Global Offshore Wind in England in June, and investors in the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor