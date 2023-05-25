TN to invite 200 non-resident Tamil youths every year

Chennai, May 25 The new project of Tamil Nadu government, 'Verkalai Thedi (In search of roots)' initiated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Singapore will bring 200 non-resident Tamils every year to the state as part of a cultural exchange programme.

The Chief Minister also said that a statue of founding Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Kuan Yew would be constructed at Mannargudi. It is to be noted that several Tamil youths from the delta regions of Tamil Nadu, including Mannargudi have migrated to Singapore for a living and the announcement of the statue of Lee Kuan Yew is considered as an honour and thanksgiving to Lee Kuan Yew who had supported the Tamil diaspora during his tenure.

The Verkalai Thedi programme is for renewing the cultural links of the youths living in various foreign countries with Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will leave for Japan on Thursday and will be meeting officials and business houses during his visit to Tokyo and Osaka. It is to be noted that Osaka is an important trade and commercial centre of Japan and this is the first time a Chief Minister from Tamil Nadu is visiting Osaka.

The Chief Minister and his entourage comprising Industries minister, T.R.B. Raaja and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and other officials will return to India on May 31.

