TN to officially celebrate Karunanidhi's birthday every year

Chennai, April 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced in the Assembly that a statue of former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi would be installed at the government's Omandarur estate on June 3, the birth anniversary of the late DMK patriarch.

He also said the government would observe the late Chief Minister's birth anniversary as a government function every year.

Noting that Karunanidhi was never defeated in any election he had contested, Stalin, the son of Karunanidhi, also recalled the contributions of the former Chief Minister to the welfare of the Tamil people and Tamil Nadu.

Senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister, S. Duraimurugan thanked Stalin and said that Karunanidhi was unique in all aspects including his magnanimous behaviour even towards the opposition leaders.

Leaders of all political parties, except the AIADMK but including its ally BJP, welcomed the announcement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor