Today is proud, happy day for every Indian: Haryana CM on I-Day

Chandigarh, Aug 15 While wishing the country and the people of Haryana on the country's 75th Independence Day, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said today is a proud and happy day for every Indian.

"The Tricolour flying high on the top of every house has certainly painted the entire country in the colours of patriotism. The people of Haryana have also raised the pride of 'Maa Bharti' by proudly hoisting the Tricolour atop 60 lakh houses," Khattar said while addressing the people after hoisting the flag at Virbhoomi Samalkha in Panipat.

"On this national festival, along with celebrating the achievements, Independence Day also calls for doing self-analysis as this day gives us an opportunity to think as to what we have achieved in the last 75 years. No doubt the nation has made remarkable progress after Independence and today India's mettle recognized on the global stage," he said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort gave 'Panch Pran', including moving forward with bigger resolves of developed India, erase all traces of servitude, take pride in the legacy, the strength of unity and the duties of citizens, and from today only Haryana also pledged to assimilate these 'Panch Pran'.

Khattar also called upon every Haryanvi to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' given by Prime Minister and ensure their pivotal contribution towards transforming India into a potential superpower of the world.

"While following our great cultural traditions and high moral values, we have to work unitedly to make the country and the state 'Swachh, Swastha and Khushal'," said the Chief Minister.

Every 10th soldier in the country's army is from Haryana, he said.

"We are proud that on May 10, 1857, the uprising of the country's first freedom struggle movement is sparked from Ambala. Our brave soldiers have played a significant role in protecting the borders of the country even after Independence. Today every 10th soldier in the Indian Army is from Haryana," said Khattar, while highlighting the pivotal contributions of the state in the country's armed forces.

The Chief Minister said the soldiers of Haryana have set a new example of valour during the foreign invasions of 1962, 1965 and 1971 and during Kargil War.

"A Shaheedi Smarak equipped with modern techniques is being built in Ambala Cantonment to remember the martyrs of India's first freedom struggle. Besides, another Shaheed Smarak in the memory of great freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram will soon be constructed in Nasibpur village in Mahendragarh district. Also, the state government will be constructing one more Shaheed Smarak in Rohnat, a martyr village of Bhiwani district. Rohnat Freedom Trust has been established in this village," he said.

The Chief Minister said along with providing a safe environment for women, the state government is committed to financially and socially empowering every daughter of Haryana.

"We have given 50 per cent representation to women in Panchayati Raj Institutions. To empower women, more than 51,000 self-help groups have been formed. The functioning of 151 Vita sales centres in the state has been allotted to women. Under the 'One Block One Canteen' scheme, 100 canteens are being run by self-help groups. After getting computer training, about 2,000 women are working as bank facilitators."

In addition, women are running about 892 community service centres, he said.

In all the ration depots that will be allotted in the future, 33 per cent quota will be given to women. The state's gender ratio has also improved, added the Chief Minister.

