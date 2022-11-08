Top Cong Seva Dal leader 'KK' passes away during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Nanded, Nov 8 The All India Congress Seva Dal General Secretary Krishna Kumar Pandey died after suffering a heart attack during the Bharat Joda Yatra (BJY) here on Tuesday morning, party leaders said.

'KK' as Pandey was popularly known to the partymen, was holding the National Tricolour and walking in the BJY alongside Digvijaya Singh and others when he complained of chest pain, and passed the flag to another worker nearby.

He collapsed and was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission, casting a pall of gloom on the 62-day old BJY's first day in Maharashtra.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi called on Pandey's sons who were in the BJY to condole the leader's demise and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

"Krishna Kumar Pandey's demise is a deep sorrow for the entire Congress family. My condolences to his family. He had the Tricolor in his hand at the last moment of his life. His dedication to the country will always inspire us," said Rahul Gandhi.

The AICC Media Head Jairam Ramesh said that the party has lost a staunch activist and a dedicated worker who was earlier the Maharashtra Seva Dal President even as thousands of participants in the BJY paid tributes to KK.

The last rites of Pandey shall be performed in Nagpur, his hometown, later, according to a party worker.

In view of the sudden tragedy, the BJY proceeded ahead on a solemn note without any fanfare or raising slogans, while a condolence meeting will be held in Bhopala village in the evening, said Ramesh.

