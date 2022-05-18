Top Himachal official reviews preparations ahead of Modi's visit

Shimla, May 18 Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh on Tuesday held a review meeting with the officials to take a stock of the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the hill state on May 31.

Earlier, on Sunday (May 15), Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said Modi will visit Shimla on May 31 to celebrate the completion of eight years of the government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has visited the well-known Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

He inspected and reviewed the preparations for the Prime Minister's public rally.

The state government is trying to make the proposed event in Shimla a 'launch pad' for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary has said the state government has implemented various welfare schemes to fulfil the needs of poor people. He added that during the May 31 programme, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold a virtual interaction with the beneficiaries of 11 such schemes.

In the virtual programme, along with 773 districts of the country, 40 beneficiaries from Himachal Pradesh's 12 districts will also participate in the dialogue session with Modi.

Ram Subhag Singh added that the Prime Minister will also release the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana during this programme.

He said digital screens would be installed to ensure the participation of the beneficiaries in the virtual programme.

Several other top officials also participated in the review meeting of the preparations related to the PM Modi's public event.

