Top IAS officer got back post for giving favourable report in AI camera scam: Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, May 20 Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for first removing a top IAS officer entrusted with preparing a report on the alleged AI camera scam, then giving his post back after "he gave a clean chit in the matter".

Top IAS officer Mohammed Hanish, who was the Industries Secretary, was taken off the post last week, and given the charge of Revenue.

However, he was soon shifted to Health Department.

On Saturday, a day after he gave a clean chit to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, he was given back the Industries Secretary post.

"We were told the report of the government official will come out in a week, but it took three weeks. Pinarayi Vijayan, this is a shameful act done by you as when an official was hesitant to give a favourable report, he was shifted out and when he gave the report that you wanted, he has been given back the post he was holding. But anyone who reads this report it's quite clear that this is a tailored one," said Chennithala.

These AI cameras were purchased for the Motor Vehicle Department to check over-speeding vehicles.

Even though it was the state-owned Keltron which was given the tender, the Opposition alleges that all the manipulation took place when Keltron sub contracted the business to companies which had no previous experience in this field, and a relative of CM Vijayan got the contract.

