TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy urges Govt to allocate land to Boxer Nikhat Zareen for sports academy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief Revanth Reddy has urged the state government to allocate land for boxing champion Nikhat Zareen for establishing sports academy in the state.

Reddy was attending the felicitation ceremony of boxing champion Nikhat Zareen as a chief guest at Nizam Club on Sunday.

"A proposal is lying with the state government to appoint Zareen as group 1 officer and the government should take it under consideration and complete the process of her appointment before January 26," he said.

Honouring Zareen's success in the boxing ring, Reddy said that the party has sanctioned a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs sending out a clear message that the Congress party will be with Zareen.

"This program is organized to encourage sportspersons. Sportsmanship is essential even in politics. We are organizing these programs to bring that spirit to politics. Nikhat Zareen was encouraged by her parents and they should be appreciated for that. Another felicitation ceremony for Nikhat Zareen is essential to give motivation to lakhs of sportspersons," he added.

World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, who defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas to will the gold medal in the 52 Kg category in the World Boxing Championship of 2022, expressed happiness at her felicitation and thanked the TPCC for announcing the cash prize.

She said that she will make the country proud in sports with everyone's support.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor