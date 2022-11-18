Trader killed in firing near Patna railway station

Patna, Nov 18 A trader was killed when he was accidentally hit in firing by two assailants at a shop in Karbigahiya wholesale market located adjacent to highly-crowded Patna Junction on Friday afternoon. Both the shooters were held and thrashed before being handed over to police

The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, a grocery trader of Jakkanpur. According to eyewitnesses have said that he was on the way to his shop when he was hit and not the target.

The victim was taken to Paras hospital at Raja Bazar where doctors declared him dead. He sustained a gunshot injury on his chest.

"Two bike-borne assailants came to a shop of a biscuit wholesale trader and started the firing. Rahul Kumar was near the trouble zone and came under the fire too," an local trader, who was an eyewitness, said.

"Since the area is highly congested, we have chased the accused and managed to nab them. The local traders brutally beat them and also set their bike on fire. Police of Jakkanpur arrived at the spot and took them away to the police station," he added.

The local traders claimed that a van was parked outside the biscuit agency and its driver had an altercation with agency owner Bunty Kumar. The traders also blamed Bunty Kumar for calling the shooters to come to the place.

"Firing in this market took place six months ago and it was repeated today. We have repeatedly requested the local police to enhance patrolling but they are not serious about it. The traders are under fear and they are thinking about the migration from Bihar. We have shut our shops to protest the incident," said another trader.

The agitated traders also blocked the busy Chiraiyatand flyover leading to massive traffic snarl on adjoining roads.

Patna police claimed to have arrested two persons after this incident but did not reveal their names and actual motive.

Following the incident, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Sinha visited the crime scene and targeted the Nitish Kumar government.

"Nitish Kumar has become Dhritrashtra. He has handed over Bihar to the criminals and is staying silent. The crime cases are peakomh and murders are regular affair in the state. People are getting murdered in day light... I am returning from Arrah today where fearless criminals gunned down a trader after entering in his shop and now the incident took place in Patna. Law and order is under a question mark. The officials are silent and ineffective here," he claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor