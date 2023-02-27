Traffic chaos in parts of Delhi amid AAP protest

New Delhi, Feb 27 Traffic chaos was witnessed near ITO and other nearby areas after the Delhi Police on Monday closed the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg for vehicular movement in the wake of a protest staged by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said: "Traffic will remain affected on DDU Marg in the carriageway from Minto Road towards ITO and vice-versa due to special traffic arrangements. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch."

Traffic was also moving at a slow pace near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters at the CGO complex due to barricades put up by the police.

Meanwhile, commutters also took to social media to complain about the traffic situation.

"After the DDU Marg was closed around 11 a.m., I had to take an alternative route to reach my workplace but it took me an hour to reach here at my office at Civic Centre," said Vikas, a resident of Timarpur.

There is heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force and police personnel outside both the BJP and AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

The AAP is staging nationwide protests against Sisodia's arrest by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor