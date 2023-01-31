Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Formula E race

Hyderabad, Jan 31 Traffic restrictions will be imposed around Hussain Sagar in the heart of Hyderabad from February 5 in view of the prestigious Formula E race to be held on February 11.

Traffic will not be allowed on Telugu Talli flyover to Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to I Max.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, on Tuesday inspected Formula E track along with officials, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix.

The official said that the arrangements for the race are on track. He said partial closure of roads will come into force in next few days, and appealed to people to take alternate routes until February 11.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Tuesday discussed the security arrangements relating to Dr B R Ambedkar Secretariat Complex to be inaugurated on February 17 and the arrangements to be made for the Formula E race.

She said the public should be informed about the alternative routes. Alternate routes should also be made ready to avoid delay in Secretariat works due to Formula E race.

The meeting also decided to provide high level security to the New Secretariat building to be inaugurated on February 17. She asked the Police, R&B, GAD, Telangana Special Police and IT departments to work in close coordination.

Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 city police personnel will take care of the security of the Secretariat building. The security equipment like baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, body scanners etc have to be kept ready.

The Secretariat complex which is spread over 28 acres has a built up area of 9.42 square feet parking arrangements has provision to park 560 cars and more than 900 two wheelers. Six Sentry posts have been set up around the Secretariat andA 300 CCTV cameras have been installed to oversee the security arrangements.

A special command control room has been set up to oversee the security arrangements. Monitoring of visitors will be done through Special identity cards. Two fire engines with 34 staff along with fire safety arrangements in the Secretariat building have been made. Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged people. Visitors will be allowed in all floors except the 6th floor. The Water Board has already arranged water supply while the sewerage works are in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor