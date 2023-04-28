Trinamool Congress demands reservation for ST in Goa assembly

Panaji, April 28 The Trinamool Congress has demanded reservation for Scheduled Tribes community in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Trinamool Congress convener Samil Volvoikar said that his party will stand firm with the ST community over this issue. "In future, if they (community members) stage protest, then also, we will give our support," Volvoikar said.

ST leader Kanta Gawade and Mariano Rodrigues were present on the occasion.

"Since last many years, this issue has been pending. Government should have paid heed to it and given them their right," Volvoikar said, adding it is the constitutional right of ST community to get reservation.

"It is irony that 'adivasi samaj' is deprived of their constitutional right. The ST community has many times demanded for the same through various platforms, but it has only met with injustice," Gawade lamented.

He said that since last two decades, ST community from Goa are demanding reservation in the assembly, however their constitutional right has not been given.

Kanta Gawade said that ST community has contributed a lot to the state and hence it should be given its right.

He said that the ST community has warned to boycott the Lok Sabha election if its demand is not met. "ST community wants to make the government realise that as they have not been given their right, they will boycott the elections," he said.

Gawade said that all governments in the last two decades failed to give rights to the ST community. "Right from MLAs to the President of the country, ST community has given memorandum to all. But nobody has paid heed to this issue," he said.

