Trinamool Congress says will raise own issues in Parliament

New Delhi, March 15 After skipping the opposition meet for a third day in a row, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said that it will raise issues and agendas on its own in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the party protested in Parliament over the rise of prices of LPG and alleged that the principal opposition party doesn't want that people's issue be raised and it was unfortunate that no work was being done in the ongoing session.

The opposition parties met for a third day in the Rajya Sabha chambers to devise a strategy but the Trinamool Congress was a no show.

Meanwhile, the AAP and BRS, which are opposed to the Congress, were in attendance.

Trinamool's Sudeep Bandopdhyay said the party will raise its own issues in the House.

Meanwhile, proceedings of both houses were adjourned amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London



miz/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor