Trinamool councillor-teacher named in tampered OMR sheet list files defamation case

Kolkata, Jan 2 Trinamool Congress's South 24 Parganas municipal councillor Kuheli Ghosh, whose name appeared in the list of 952 optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets allegedly tampered with to appoint ineligible candidates as teachers in state-run schools, as published by the West Bengal School Service Commission, on Monday filed a defamation case at the Calcutta High Court.

Besides being councillor from Ward No 18 of Rajpur-Sonarpur municipality in South 24 Parganas, Ghosh is also employed as a secondary teacher of history in Sonarpur Chowhati High School, which comes under her ward. Her name is in the 474th position in the list of 952 tampered OMR sheets published by the Commission.

On Monday, she said that she had filed the defamation suit before the single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who is mainly hearing the matter related to the multi-crore teachers' scam in the state. She has claimed that she secured her post by qualifying in the recruitment examination and hence, her name figuring in the list of tampered OMR sheets has resulted into a loss in her social prestige.

"I came to know on December 23 that my name is there in the list. I do not understand why my name figured in the list. I have completed both my masters and bachelor of education. I was a primary teacher in a state-run school before I got this job as a secondary teacher. I was never informed of the marks I scored in the written examination and in the interview. I was just shown as qualified. Still, I do not understand why my name appeared in the list," Ghosh said.

Ghosh also said that, if necessary, she is also ready to face a CBI probe in the matter. "Let the truth be revealed. I have full faith in the judicial system," she said.

