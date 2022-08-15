'Trinamool insiders informing central agencies about financial embezzlements'

Kolkata, Aug 15 BJP Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur constituency in Bankura district of West Bengal, Saumitra Khan, on Monday claimed that several Trinamool Congress insiders including senior office bearers are informing central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the financial embezzlements carried out by different party leaders.

Khan specially named Trinamool Congress' state general secretary and the party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, who had recently been censured by his party leadership about commenting on any issue to the media.

"There are Trojan horses within Trinamool Congress only. Kunal Ghosh met the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. Since then, he had been passing on information to ED and CBI. When Kunal was arrested by the West Bengal police earlier in connection with the Saradha Ponzi scam, senior Trinamool Congress leaders like Partha Chatterjee celebrated. So now it is time for him to enjoy the show. But Ghosh is not alone. There are several other Trinamool Congress insiders who are supplying regular information to the central agencies," Khan said.

Reacting to such comments, Ghosh said that Khan is speaking like a "circus clown".

"If he has definite clues in support of this claim he can email it to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. Actually, I was responsible for persuading Khan's wife Sujata to joint Trinamool Congress last year. He is now taking revenge for that," he said.

However, Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha member of Trinamool Congress, did not deny his meeting with Dharmendra Pradhan.

"But that meeting happened in the presence of many other people. Such allegations by Khan are baseless," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor