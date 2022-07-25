Trinamool joins Oppn ranks, alleges protocol violation during Prez swearing-in

New Delhi, July 25 After announcing that it will abstain from the Vice Presidential election, the Trinamool Congress has signed a letter against alleged protocol violation during the swearing-in ceremony of the President.

The opposition has written a letter to the Chairman of the House wherein it has alleged that there was a protocol violation in the sitting arrangement for the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition. The letter signed by several opposition members said, "Today at the swearing-in ceremony of the hon'ble President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, LOP in the Rajya Sabha was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds."

"We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to 'very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with the protocol courtesy due to him," it said.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the letter was signed by Trinamool too. Congress sources said that Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray signed the letter.

Later, in the Rajya Sabha, when the House assembled for the proceedings, Kharge demanded discussion under rule 267 on the price rise. Opposition Members continued slogans and trooped in the well of the House.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government was ready for a discussion on the issues. Trinamool's Derek O'Brien said that it has been five years, but this issue has not been discussed. The opposition members continued to protest and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh adjourned the House proceedings for an hour.

