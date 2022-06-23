Trinamool stages protest outside hotel hosting rebel Sena MLAs

Guwahati, June 23 The Trinamool Congress workers led by the party's Assam unit president Ripun Bora on Thursday staged a protest here outside the Radisson Blu hotel where dissident Shiv Sena legislators along with their leader Eknath Shinde are staying.

The Trinamool Congress workers were protesting against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for "concentrating on toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra instead of focusing on the flood situation in the state".

The protesters raised slogans like "stop horse-trading" and alleged Sarma's involvement in "horse-trading".

"Many people are not getting food and drinking water in the Cachar region of Assam... over 50 lakh people of Assam are suffering due to flood but instead of providing them relief, the Chief Minister of Assam is busy toppling the Maharashtra government," Ripun Bora, a former Congress leader, said.

Police said the protests were held without prior permission. Later, the police detained the Trinamool Congress workers and leaders along with Bora.

Meanwhile, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) also reportedly held a protest outside the hotel.

Heavy security has been deployed outside the five-star hotel.

Earlier on Thursday, a minister of the Assam cabinet, Ashok Singhal had checked into the Radisson blu hotel.

Besides, Assam ADGP Hardip Singh had also arrived at the luxury hotel to assess the security measures.

