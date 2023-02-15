Trinamool to fulfill poll promises in Meghalaya within 100 days: Derek O'Brien

Shillong, Feb 15 If voted to power in Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress will fulfill all poll promises within 100 days of the formation of the government, said Rajya Sabha MP, Derek O'Brien.

While interacting with the media persons in Jowai on Tuesday evening, he said, "After TMC forms the government in the state, we will deliver on our promises within 100 days."

The TMC leadership has already announced two tall promises to attract voters in poll-bound Meghalaya.

Under a programme called 'Meghalaya Financial Inclusion for Women Empowerment (MFIWE)', the TMC has announced a monthly financial support of Rs 1,000 to households headed by women. The party has also promised to create three lakh jobs in five years and give unemployed youth between the ages of 21 and 40, monthly payments of Rs 1,000 under the Meghalaya Youth Empowerment scheme.

Trinamool Congress leaders have been asking the people to register their names in order to take advantage of the schemes if the party wins the next state election.

However, the ruling National People's Party and the BJP have criticised these poll promises made by the Trinamool and termed them as 'illogical'.

Derek O'Brien has set aside the claims by other parties and said, "Through these schemes, we are giving back what belongs to the people."

The Rajya Sabha MP also stressed that education, health, employment, and road infrastructure are the basic requirements of people and they have been deprived of these under the current regime.

