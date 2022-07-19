Trinamool's Martyr's Day: Several schools to remain closed, traffic movement restricted

Kolkata, July 19 With the Trinamool Congress all set to hold its annual Martyrs' Day programme on Thursday, normal life in Kolkata will be affected because of the strict traffic restrictions to be imposed by the city police.

Trinamool observes July 21 as Martyr's Day every year in remembrance of the 13 persons who were killed in police firing during a rally in Kolkata organised by the West Bengal Youth Congress under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Already a number of schools in the city have announced a holiday on Thursday. In their notifications, the school authorities clearly said that the decision to keep schools closed on that day has been taken keeping in mind the high probability of traffic congestions throughout the city.

In the last two years, Trinamool held its Martyrs' Day programme in the virtual mode because of the pandemic. However, this year the party leadership has decided to go back to its original format, wherein Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other party leaders will address a mega rally from a giant stage in central Kolkata.

"Traffic will be controlled on different streets on Thursday for 21 hours starting from 4.30 am. Traffic will be diverted on a number of roads that lead to north Kolkata and Howrah via Esplanade, the venue of the meeting. Traffic movement will also be restricted on those streets through which the participants of the rally will pass to reach the programme venue.

"Movement of heavy vehicles will be totally restricted in the city on Thursday from 3 am to 8 pm. Important streets in central and north Kolkata such as College Street, Bentinck Street, Bidhan Sarani, Rabindra Sarani and BB Ganguly Street will be closed for traffic for a substantial period on Thursday," a traffic police official said.

Meanwhile, city police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements at the venue of the rally.

He said a large police contingent will be deployed in and around the venue. One additional commissioner, four joint commissioners and eight deputy commissioners will be supervising the security arrangements on Thursday.

Also, cops in plain dress from the special branch of Kolkata Police will keep a watch on public movement near the meeting venue, while Rapid Action Force and Special Action Squad will also be deployed.

