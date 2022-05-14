Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigns

Agartala, May 14 Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his post on Saturday, top officials said.

Accompanied by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Deb went to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday afternoon and submitted his resignayion to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Deb became the Chief Minister on March 9, 2018 after the BJP-led alliance came to power by defeating the Left Front in the Assembly elections.

Further details are awaited.

