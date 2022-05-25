Tripura CM Manik Saha calls on PM Modi

New Delhi, May 25 Newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

This was Saha's first visit to the national capital after assuming the office of the Tripura Chief Minister.

Though the details of the meeting were not shared with the media, it was learnt that this was a courtesy call by the Tripura Chief Minister.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "The Chief Minister of Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 called on PM @narendramodi."

Earlier on Wednesday, Saha called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Tripura Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Dr Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura, along with his wife Smt Swapna Saha, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," a tweet from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

After the meeting with Saha, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: "Met the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha ji."

"Delighted to meet the Union Home Minister Hon'ble Shri @AmitShah ji. Requested him for his continuous guidance so that I can devote myself to the all round development of Tripura as Chief Minister of the state," Saha tweeted after meeting Shah.

Saha was recently appointed as Chief Minister of the state after the incumbent CM Biplab Kumar Deb was asked to resign. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha last month from the lone seat from Tripura.

