Tripura Cong chief among 20 injured in clash with BJP

Agartala, June 26 Tripura Congress President Birajit Sinha and 19 other Congress and BJP workers were injured in separate clashes in Tripura on Sunday on the day when bypoll results were announced. Police said that the clashes first took place at Rabindra Palli in Agartala, then in front of the state Congress headquarters in Post Office Chowmuhani in the heart of the city.

Congress leader and newly elected Tripura assembly Member Sudip Roy Barman said that BJP goons have attacked the Congress Bhavan with lathis, injuring Sinha and six other party workers. A Congress worker was stabbed by BJP goons and he along with state party Chief were admitted to the hospital.

At least ten motor bikes and few cars parked in front of Congress Bhavan were damaged by BJP workers, Roy Barman said.

BJP spokesman Nabendu Bhattacherjee said that at least 13 party workers including Agartala Municipal Corporation Corporator Shilpi Sen and her daughter have been injured.

The Congress goons hit a BJP worker in his head, seriously injuring him. He too was admitted to the hospital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the attack on the party leader and workers by the BJP workers. He tweeted: "I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders and workers by BJP goons following INC's win in the Agartala by-poll. The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice."

After the clashes between the Congress and the BJP workers, serious tension prevailed in the capital city and its outskirts, forcing the authorities to deploy additional security forces in the area.

