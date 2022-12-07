TRS leader K Kavitha to reach Jagtial, attend KCR's public meeting

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha will join Chief Minister and father K Chandrashekhar Rao at his public meeting in Jagtial on Wednesday.

Kavitha, a Member of the Telangana Legislative Council, spoke to reporters at her residence here in the state capital before setting out to participate in the public meeting.

She said, "We all are starting from here with so much excitement to participate in the public meeting of Chief Minister KCR at Jagtial."

"Today, Jagtial has become a district with many revenue divisions and mandals. The fields of Jagtial have been given a lot of water. A new medical college has come up in Jagtial," she said while adding that all this happened only because of the development works by KCR.

Kavitha said that CM KCR will lay foundation stones for buildings worth Rs.100 crore. "A beautiful collectorate and party office will also be built in Jagtial. People from all constituencies are going to hear our leader's message," she said.

"We have already said that the journey to victory will begin from Jagtial. And we are happy that KCR is coming to join the journey again," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor