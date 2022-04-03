TRS to hold five-pronged protest against Centre over paddy procurement, says KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday announced that the party will organize a five-pronged protest against the Centre's stance on paddy procurement from Telangana.

He further said, "TRS party has come up with an action plan against the Centre and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. On April 4, protests will be held at all Mandal headquarters in the state. On April 6, TRS workers will hold 'Rasta roko' on the National Highways leading to Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Vijaywada. On April 7, protests will be held with lakhs of farmers at all district headquarters except Hyderabad. On April 8, every farmer will hoist a black flag across 12,769 panchayats in the state. On April 11, TRS ministers and public representatives will hold protests and the party MPs will voice their opposition in Parliament."

While addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday, Rao said they had appealed to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal several times last year over the purchase of paddy.

He added that paddy should be purchased from the state under the Food Security Act.

Further, he said the issue was linked to the lives of millions of farmers.

He added, "center was not buying paddy and that's why told farmers to plant alternative crops, but now they took a u-turn."

He questioned what happened to BJP leader Bandi Sanjay's words that he will persuade the center to buy the last grain of paddy questions KTR.

He further questioned, "Why isn't the Centre buying in Punjab and not buying in Telangana?"

KTR warned those who insulted the people of Telangana to leave. "You say one nation one ration then why not one nation one procurement policy said KTR."

( With inputs from ANI )

