'Trump frontrunner for GOP primaries nomination': Most surveys indicate

Washington, Aug 4 Former US President Donald Trump is the front runner for the GOP nomination for the 2024 presidential election showing the three indictments handed down to him by courts and juries have had little impact on his growing public popularity.

US media recalls the National NBC News poll conducted after the 1st indictment in the hush money case and now after the arraignment in DC other polls shows the party is split over whether Trump should remain the leader of the GOP or not, but most other surveys conducted in the wake of the indictments show his popularity has not dwindled, media reports say.

Trump has actually expanded his lead over his nearest rival Florida Govenor Ron DeSantis and the rest seeking the GOP nomination, since the ex-president's indictment on federal criminal charges, according to the NBC news poll.

Trump has emerged as the front runner as most of his supporters in the GOP and the public feel greatly influenced by his statement soon after his arraignment in the courts in DC: "This is a political persecution against an opposition candidate."

Trump had pleaded not guilty to all four charges of felony in the federal jury's indictment of trying to overthrow the 2020 verdict, by deceit and fraud, influencing his V-P to decertify the verdict and the climax of January 6 insurrection on capitol, all of which smacked of a conspiracy.

To defeat former President Trump in the Republican primary, close rivals such as Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, they have to overcome the significant advantages he has with key pillar GOP voter groups, the latest NPR/PBS Newshour Maris poll finds.

In spite of his legal problems, Republican primary voters continue to say they like Trump -- better than anyone in the field.

Former President Barack Obama had also warned Joe Biden of Trump's political strengths in polarising voters and his pull with GOP elders.

Almost two-thirds say they would rather have a candidate who stands on principle than that has the best chance to defeat President Biden.

Republican primary voters say they believe the indictments and investigations Trump faces are politically motivated. And they would not consider another candidate other than Trump.

Ron DeSantis leads the table of opponents as the alternate face of the Republican party and donors with former VP Mike Pence, besides others such as Nikki Haley, former South Carolina governor and Trump appointee as UN ambassador, Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and former governor Christie.

One more Indian has thrown his hat into the ring. Besides two other Republicans are in the field, an author and a businessman.

One needs 40,000 donors to show muscle as a candidate to be able to face off Trump or Ron DeSantis in a presidential debate.

Some 51 per cent of the national Republican primary voters pick the former president as their first choice in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, followed by 22 per cent who choose DeSantis, 7 per cent who select former Vice President Mike Pence and 5 per cent who want former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

No other Republican candidate gets more than 4 per cent support, NBC indicated. Republican voters' choice over the presidential face of the GOP for 2024 has just narrowed down to Trump and Ron DeSantis -- Trump gets support from 60 per cent of Republican primary voters, while DeSantis gets 36 per cent.

About 77 per cent of GOP primary voters say the federal charges against Trump in the classified document case give them either minor concerns (14 per cent) or no real concerns at all (63 per cent).

Compare this with 55 per cent of all registered voters who say the charges give them either major concerns (47 per cent) or moderate concerns (8 per cent).

Some 64 per cent of Republican primary voters believe that the multiple indictments and investigations Trump faces are politically motivated, and they say they must support him to stop his opponents from winning -- although that's down slightly from the 68 per cent registered in April this year.

On the flip side of the Democratic presidential hopefuls, Biden is significantly better liked than the token opposition he faces with his approval ratings stabilising within the party.

He still faces challenges with independents and younger voters, however -- key groups for his re-election fortunes, PBS said.

Trump and DeSantis are the most liked in the GOP primary

Trump gets a 76 per cent to 19 per cent favorability rating, topping the field. DeSantis is not far behind with a 67 per cent to 15% rating.

The voter base of Trump and DeSantis presents a vast difference, with the former pulling his weight with rural voters, mainly in the south and west, Christians and women, and youth without college degrees and the latter attracting college-educated Republicans, GOP men and voters who live in cities and suburbs.

Half of Republicans want Trump to continue as party leader

About 50 per cent of Republican primary voters say that Trump should continue as the party's leader.

These voters overwhelmingly pick Trump as their first choice on a primary ballot.

Only 21 per cent said it was time to consider another leader over Trump.

Another 21 per cent say it is time to consider other leaders.

A majority of these voters pick DeSantis as their first choice, And 29 per cent say the GOP needs a new leader with better personal behavior and an approach different from Trump's.

This group's support is spread among DeSantis, Pence, Christie and other candidates.

