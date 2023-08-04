Truth always triumphs, says Rahul Gandhi after SC stays conviction

New Delhi, Aug 4 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that truth always triumphs and thanked people for their support, soon after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ remarks defamation case.

Following the Supreme Court judgement, hundreds of party workers arrived at the party headquarters and distributed sweets and played songs. They raised slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi, once he entered the party headquarters flanked by his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to attend a Tamil Nadu strategy meeting on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, with Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, K.C. Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by his side, speaking for the first time after the top court judgement, Rahul Gandhi said:

“Either today or tomorrow or days later the truth always triumphs. But whatever happens my path is clear, what is my work and what I have to do, I have complete clarity in my mind.”

“The people who helped us and the people who gave love and support to me, I am thankful to all of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kharge dubbed the Supreme Court judgement staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the Modi surname defamation case as the victory of democracy and the Constitution and said that it then took 24 hours to disqualify him, now we will see when Parliament will reinstate his membership.

Addressing media, Kharge said: “Today it is the victory of democracy and the victory of Constitution. Satyamev Jayate, which is written below the symbol of the country, it is its victory.”

He said that they are happy with the judgement. “I welcome the Supreme Court judgement. The Constitution is still alive and justice can be delivered,” he said.

Kharge asserted that it is not only Rahul Gandhi’s victory, but it is the victory of democracy, the Constitution.

“When a person fights for the truth, for the country and to help the country strengthen, for youths, who raises voice against inflation and tries to aware the people and walks from Kanyakumari to Kashmir meeting people. So I think it is the blessings of the people.”

Kharge said that after the trial court order, it took them only 24 hours to disqualify Rahul Gandhi.

“Now we will see how many hours they will take to reinstate his membership. We will wait for the order of the Parliament,” Kharge said, adding that the Supreme Court is situated just a few km from Parliament.

He said that they must have thought or either they would be speaking in their mind that we should have not done this.

“I don’t want to comment on that as our fight will continue,” he said, adding that this is the victory of the people, voters and the people of Wayanad, they are happy as their MP will be back.

Meanwhile, senior party leader and noted lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who also argued for Rahul Gandhi in the Gujarat High Court and the Supreme Court said:

“This is not only the victory of Rahul Gandhi but also the victory of democracy, Constitution and the people. We hope that the BJP will take lessons from this of targeting the opposition leaders.”

He also said that in Parliament we will listen to the voice of Rahul Gandhi and make Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable inside and outside Parliament.

Singhvi said: “This entire country has heard seen Rahul Gandhi in action in and outside parliament. His action, speech, his thought process, his initiatives, his abhiyaans are all ultimately animated by his thinking ‘daro mat’ (don’t fear).”

Speaking about the former Lok Sabha speaker, Singhvi said: “He (Rahul Gandhi) has demonstrated time and again courage of his conviction. He has equally reposed faith in rule of law. It took some time. From 2019 the complaint himself delayed the matter and then suddenly accelerated the proceedings to result in the conviction and since then Rahul Gandhi has shown exemplary courage, restraint and a great faith in the judicial process.”

“He went to every forum with unwavering faith. And I think his faith in the system and in the judicial system seen by all today. His fight has also demonstrated the integrity and the importance of that integrity in the institutions,” the noted lawyer said.

He further said that it is always a task for each for us, opposition and others and particular in particular it’s a task Rahul Gandhi has taken to himself to maintain to the extent possible purity and integrity in these institutions.

“To be able to enforce law without fear and favour, to be able to work without political interference. This entire incident has demonstrated the vital importance of an opposition which will not be backing down, which is Rahul Gandhi's calling card don’t back down. This is also demonstrated how the opposition and principle voice amongst them Rahul Gandhi how it yield on vital issues like unemployment, farmers issues etc,” Singhvi added.

The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership, saying that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.

