TTP announces fresh offensive against Pakistan during Ramadan

Islamabad, March 31 A fresh wave of terror attacks is geared up to strike Pakistani security forces with full force as the Pakistani Taliban have announced the launch of their spring offensive 'Al-Badr' during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani said, "The spring offensive will begin on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and will target security forces and their collaborators."

"This mission will include martyrdom (suicide) operations, ambush attacks, mine operations, counter-attacks, target attacks, laser and sniper operations," he added.

The call for a fresh offensive has come in the wake of a recent surge in terror attacks by TTP terrorists against Pakistani security forces.

In the most recent, at least six Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom during a major attack targeted at an Frontier Corps (FC) fort in Tank district of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The attack was part of a chain of a much bigger offensive planned to target the capital Islamabad and the surrounding areas of Tank district.

Pakistani security forces had arrested at least four TTP terrorists from Shakarpariyan area of Islamabad on March 28 and 29, while four more terrorists were arrested from Lakki Marwat, a critical area close to the South Waziristan region, attached with Tank district and about 40 km from Bannu and North Waziristan's Miranshah.

TTP has stepped up its attacks in Pakistan since the Taliban take over of Afghanistan. It is considered as an umbrella organisation of the Afghan Taliban and has been operating in Pakistan in line with the directives from the Afghan Taliban.

It is pertinent to mention that Afghan Taliban had facilitated negotiations between Pakistan and the TTP last year, which resulted in coming to a month-long ceasefire agreement. However, the agreement collapsed after TTP accused Pakistan of not abiding by the terms of the agreement.

Is has been reported that TTP has demanded Pakistan to allow its militants to return to Pakistan, especially after Afghan Taliban directed foreign fighters to return to their respective countries and leave Afghanistan.

Attempts have been made recently to cross over from Afghanistan into Pakistan which have been foiled by the Pakistani security forces, engaging in deadly clashes with the TTP militants.

TTP has claimed many attacks in Pakistan, which have killed dozens of Pakistani soldiers with injuries to many more.

TTP's announcement of a Ramadan spring offensive comes at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan is faced with a major challenge by the opposition parties, who want to de-seat him through a no-confidence motion, to be voted in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor