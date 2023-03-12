Tunisia welcomes Saudi-Iran decision to resume ties

Tunis, March 12 Tunisia welcomed the decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Tunisia wished to see the step contribute to strengthening regional security and stability, uprooting tension, and establishing a new phase of cooperation between regional countries, the Ministry added on Saturday in a statement.

The Ministry also praised the role played by China in facilitating the Saudi-Iran agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

