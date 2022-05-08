Tunisian PM underlines importance of reforming public institutions

Tunis, May 8 Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane said the government will not privatise strategic public institutions because they play a crucial role in the implementation of the country's economic and social policies.

In her speech, Romdhane stressed the importance of reforming these public institutions through implementing a restructuring program and putting in place a legal and regulatory framework to increase their competitiveness, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite the country was facing a difficult situation when the current government took office, the government administration has so far made positive accomplishments, according to the Prime Minister.

She said her country has managed to pay back its international and domestic debts, pay the wages on time, and supply its citizens with basic food products while fighting against smuggling.

According to her, the civil service reform "will be based on the digitalisation and modernization of the administration, as well as good human resource management and the development of the payroll system".

The Prime Minister also vowed to improve the country's working environment by creating more opportunities and boosting creativity and innovation.

