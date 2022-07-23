Turkey detains 10 IS suspects in Istanbul

Istanbul, July 23 Turkish law enforcement agents in Istanbul have detained 10 individuals suspected of being active members of the Islamic State (IS).

Special Operations forces raided 10 different locations in the city on early Friday morning, capturing the suspects, operational files and digital material that could give clues about other IS cells within the region, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the local Demiroren News Agency (DHA).

Suspects were active operatives and could have been in preparation for an attack inside Turkiye, reported DHA.

Turkiye has been stepping up its efforts to combat the IS, according to state officials.

Since the beginning of the year, 13 would-be suicide bombers were captured by local law forces, owing to information deciphered from previously seized operational files, the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in June.

Soylu also revealed that more than 82 acts of terrorism have been prevented in 2022 so far.

