Turkey expects thriving tourism season despite earthquake

Ankara, April 10 Turkey's Mediterranean coast is expected to see a large number of tourists flowing in this summer despite the devastating earthquakes in February, industry professionals have said.

As temperatures rise, "Turkish Riviera", the southern part of the country famed for its Turquoise coast and ancient heritage sites, is entering the start of its peak tourism season, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sector representatives reported a decline in reservations following the deadly February 6 earthquakes in the southeastern parts of Turkey, but things soon returned to normal, they said.

"Last year's favorable data on foreign arrivals and revenues have given us hope this year at the start of the summer season," Burhan Sili, chair of the Alanya Touristic Hoteliers Association, told the news agency in a recent interview.

Turkey's tourism income in 2022 saw an all-time high, jumping to $46.3 billion with 51 million foreign visitors, the country's statistical authority announced in January.

Sili said that demand dropped in the aftermath of the devastating tremors but then picked up in a couple of weeks, making a full recovery.

Alanya, a main tourist destination on the Mediterranean coast, saw a 55-percent increase in foreign tourist arrivals in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the local governorate in early April.

Sili said the tourists from Russia and the European countries, especially Germany and Britain, will make up a large share of the arrivals.

"Overall, we estimate that we will close the 2023 season with a better performance than 2022 in terms of the number of arrivals and revenues," Sili added.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said in January that foreign arrivals are expected to reach 60 million in 2023, before hitting $90 million in 2028, while the income will reach $56 billion this year and $100 billion in five years.

The sharp depreciation of the Turkish currency against hard currencies since the start of 2022 has also made Türkiye an affordable destination for European nationals that are witnessing a rising cost of living.

Kaan Sahinalp, the Turkey representative of German travel giant TUI, was also upbeat about the 2023 outlook, indicating that the country is in for a better year than 2022.

Sahinalp pointed out that the weak lira generally favours foreign travelers on a budget and that Turkey is likely to be once again one of the top choices for many foreigners.

