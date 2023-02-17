Turkey quake tragedy: Three miraculous rescues from rubble

Ankara, Feb 17 Two men were rescued from debris, 261 hours after two major quakes hit Turkey.

Mehmet Ali Sakiroglu, 26, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were rescued from the rubble in Antakya district on Thursday night, Anadolu Agency reported.

A 12-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble in Hatay province on Thursday night, 260 hours after the tragedy.

At least 38,044 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that rocked Turkey on February 6, the country's disaster agency said on Friday.

