Turkey's Erdogan calls for new constitution

Ankara, April 15 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country should make a new constitution to embrace the dreams of all its people, local media reported.

"Let's make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country," Erdogan, who was speaking in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

He made the remarks at a houses groundbreaking ceremony in Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city which was still affected by the February 6 earthquakes, it reported.

"In this Turkey, no one can be despised or marginalised due to their origin, belief, language, or attire," Erdogan added.

Erdogan said Turkey plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of earthquake victims, adding that 3,19,000 houses would be built in that period, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor