Turkish FM says holding talks with warring sides in Sudan for ceasefire

Ankara, April 20 As the violent unrest continues to rage in Sudan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that negotiations are on with the two warring parties in a bid to reach an ultimate ceasefire.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, the Minister said: "We are negotiating with both parties. We are negotiating to stop the conflict. We are on the field with our friends.

"We are currently meeting with the Vice President. We're also meeting with the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to stop the war."

Cavusoglu further said they expected a ceasefire to be reached on Thursday ahead of Eid al-Fitr on Friday.

He also noted that Turkey will evacuate its citizens from Sudan after its airspace opens on Thursday.

The fighting that erupted on the morning of April 15 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Kharotum has so far killed about 270 people and injured more than 2,600 others, with gunfire and explosions still heard across the capital city.

The violence, which is a result of a bloody tussle for power between Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF head Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, has also spread to other areas in the country, including in Darfur to the west.

As a result of the unrest, thousands of civil have fled Khartoum and foreign nations are trying to evacuate their citizens, amid a sixth day of fierce fighting.

Witnesses reported people leaving the capital in cars and on foot on Wednesday morning, as gunfire and deafening explosions rocked the city.

