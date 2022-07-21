Turkiye denies responsibility for deadly bombardment on Iraqi resort

Ankara, July 21 Turkey has denied responsibility for a deadly bombardment on a resort in Iraq's semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, urging Iraqi authorities to keep off the "influence and propaganda" of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"Turkiye carries out its fight against terrorism in accordance with international law, with the utmost sensitivity to the protection of civil, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural assets and nature," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the resort bombardment "a terror act".

"Turkiye is ready to take all steps to shed light on the truth," the ministry noted, calling on Iraqi authorities to cooperate with Ankara to find the "real perpetrators of the attack", Xinhua news agency reported.

An artillery bombardment hit a resort in Parakh village in the Zakho area in Iraq's Duhok Province on Wednesday, killing nine and wounding 23 others, all of them tourists, official Iraqi News Agency reported.

Iraqi state media said the bombardment was carried out by Turkish forces.

In April, the Turkish army launched a ground and air offensive against the PKK targets across its borders in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of Iraq's Duhok Province.

The Turkish forces frequently carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments in Iraq's Kurdistan, especially the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the PKK rebels.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor