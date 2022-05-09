Twelve people killed in Burkina Faso ambush attack

Ouagadougou, May 9 At least 12 people, including 10 army auxiliaries, were killed in an ambush attack by unidentified armed men in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso.

A food convoy escorted by a team of army auxiliaries was the target of an armed attack on the Dori-Gorgadji road on Saturday morning, during which 10 army auxiliaries and two civil were killed, Xinhua news reported, citing local security sources.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

Also on Saturday night, unidentified armed men attacked a prison in northwestern Burkina Faso, the Burkina Information Agency (AIB) reported Sunday.

A group of unidentified armed men burst into the town of Nouna, in the Kossi province of the Boucle du Mouhoun region, around midnight, and fired at the building of the city jail, freeing about 60 prisoners and causing one death as well as extensive material damage, according to the report of the official news agency.

Security in Burkina Faso has worsened since 2015, with terrorist attacks having killed more than 1,000 people and displaced more than 1 million others in the West African nation.

