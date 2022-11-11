Twin blow for Anubrata: SC withdraws protection from arrest, special court extends custody

Kolkata, Nov 11 Trinamool Congress strongman Anubrata Mondal was dealt a twin blow on Friday after the Supreme Court withdrew the protection from arrest granted to him in a post-poll violence case, before a special CBI court in Asansol extended his judicial custody by 14 days for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cattle smuggling case.

The apex court observed that since Mondal is already under judicial custody in a separate case, such shield does not hold any value. The top court also directed the Calcutta High Court for speedy hearing in the matter.

Later at the special CBI court in Asansol, a recent comment on Mondal by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim came in handy for the CBI counsel, Kalicharan Mishra, in establishing the "influential" theory against Mondal while opposing the latter's bail plea.

Senior Trinamool leader and state minister Hakim had recently claimed at a public meeting in Birbhum that a "tiger" like Mondal cannot be kept caged for long.

"Once the tiger is out of the cage, the jackals will hide," Hakim had said.

Referring to the public statement by Hakim, the CBI counsel tried to establish the "influential" theory against Mondal.

"The minister's comment proves how influential Anubrata Mondal is. Already, attempts are being made to threaten the witnesses," Mishra claimed.

He also informed the court that the CBI has detected traces of properties worth crores of rupees in the name of Mondal, his family members and close associates.

Mondal's counsel questioned as to why the CBI is probing the matter which is related to such properties, when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is supposed to probe financial irregularities.

After hearing both sides, the court extended Mondal's judicial custody by another 14 days. He will be next produced before the same court on November 25.

