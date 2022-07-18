Two projects to be executed to make Rajasthan self-sufficient in power sector

Jaipur, July 18 At a time when the desert state is battling a power crisis, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for setting up two units of 660 MW capacity each at Chhabra and a unit of 800 MW at Kalisindh based on ultra supercritical technology.

Expanding the Chhabra Thermal Power Project, two units based on ultra supercritical technology will be set up at a cost of Rs 9606.06 crore.

Besides this, expanding the Kalisindh Thermal Power Project, a unit of 800 MW will be set up based on the same technology at a cost of Rs 6054.58 crore.

The state government not only wants to make Rajasthan self-reliant in power generation but is trying to make it power surplus. With the setting up of power projects totalling 2120 MW in Chhabra and Kalisindh, the state will not only move fast towards becoming self-sufficient in power generation but there will also be an increase in employment opportunities and local area development, said a press not issued by the CMO.

Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget had announced plans to set up thermal power projects based on ultra supercritical technology to save coal, reduce pollution and conserve the environment.

