Two school boys stabbed in Delhi, accused thrashed by public

New Delhi, Aug 26 A 23-year-old man, suspected to be mentally challenged, allegedly stabbed two school boys in Delhi, a police official said on Saturday.

The injured students identified as Chaman received injuries on the left shoulder and back while Rajesh received multiple injuries on his head, face and hand.

According to police, a police control room call was received regarding the stabbing of two boys at Ramdev Chowk following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the injured had been removed to SRCH hospital.

“Medico-legal reports (MLCs) of both injured have been prepared. Chaman and Rajesh are students of SKV School in the area,” said a senior police official, adding that they are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

“The accused identified as Vinay has been beaten by the public. So far, as per initial investigation, there is no specific reason for the quarrel. Legal action is being taken as per MLC and statements,” the official added.

