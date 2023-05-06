"UCC needs to be implemented to stop system of four marriages": Himanta Sarma in Karnataka

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], May 6 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code is important in the state for ending the system of men making "four marriages" and women being made "child producing machines".

The Assam CM was holding a roadshow in Shvarasanthe Madikeri in the Kodagu district of Karnataka, as part of the campaign for the BJP.

Addressing the people, the Assam CM said, "We also have to make Uniform Civil Code. Muslim women and daughters are made to marry over four times. Is it a system? Such a rule should not exist in the world. We have to bring Uniform Civil Code and end this system".

"Muslim daughters should be made doctors, and engineers, not child-producing machines. BJP has promised of working on Uniform Civil Code if voted to power. I would like to thank the BJP for that," he added.

Notably, BJP in its mfesto, has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state of Karnataka, on the basis of the recommendations of a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose, if voted to power.

This announcement is similar to the one, BJP made in the run-up to the Gujarat and Uttarakhand Assembly polls last year

Meanwhile, the final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections has intensified in the State.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed roadshows and public meetings in Haveri and Badami. Union Minister Amit Shah also held a public rally in Belagavi. UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a roadshow in the Udupi district.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

